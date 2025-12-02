Les start-up françaises ont levé 351 millions d'euros en novembre

Raphael Hazan

Les start-up françaises ont levé 351 millions d'euros en novembre Un total atteint en 34 opérations. Les mobilités, la biotech/greentech et l'intelligence artificielle sont les secteurs les plus prolifiques.

Pour l'avant dernier mois de l'année, les start-up françaises ont levé 351 millions d'euros. Un montant plutôt moyen, mais dans la lignée des précédents mois. Au total, 34 tours de table ont été recensés en novembre 2025.

Côté secteur, les mobilités arrivent en tête avec pourtant une seule levée de fonds observée, celle réalisée par Upway, vendeur de vélos électriques reconditionnés qui a rassemblé 55 millions d'euros. La biotech/greentech (52,6 millions d'euros ; 6 opérations) et l'intelligence artificielle (30,8 millions d'euros ; 3 opérations) complètent le podium. Derrière, la fintech et la foodtech ont toutes les deux levé 18 millions d'euros.

Secteurs ayant levé le plus de fonds en novembre 2025
Secteur Montant levé (en millions d'euros) Part du montant global (en %) Nombre d'opérations
Mobilités 55 15,66% 1
Biotech / Greentech 52,6 14,98% 6
Intelligence artificielle 30,8 8,77% 3
Fintech 18 5,13% 1
Foodtech 18 5,13% 1
Medtech 17 4,84% 4
Cloud 9,3 2,65% 1
e-RH 6 1,71% 1
Energie 4,6 1,31% 2
Proptech 4,271 1,22% 2
Adtech / Martech / Publishers 1,6 0,46% 1
Autres 134 38,16% 11
Total général 351,171 100,00% 34

En novembre, aucun méga tour n'a eu lieu. Upway a signé le plus gros tour de table du mois (55 millions d'euros). A noter que dans le top 10 des levées de fonds, on retrouve 3 start-up du new space : U-Space (24 millions d'euros), HyPrSpace (21 millions d'euros) et Infinite Orbits (16 millions d'euros).

Les levées de fonds de novembre 2025
Entreprise Montant Investisseurs Secteur
Upway 55 A.P. Moller Holding, Galvanize, Ora Global, Sequoia Capital, Exor Ventures, Transition, Origins, Korelya Capital Mobilités
Zadient Technologies 35 Crédit Mutuel, EIC Fund, Blue Wonder Ventures, MIG Capital, Salvia, Vestel Ventures Autres
Beside 26,7 EQT Ventures, Index Ventures, Stewart Butterfield, NextView Ventures, ISAI, Volo Ventures, Factorial Capital, Business angels Intelligence artificielle
U-Space 24 Blast Club, Definvest, Expansion, Karot Capital, ARIS, Primo Space, Audacia, Vertech Finance Autres
Afyren 23 Kemin Industries, Bpifrance Biotech / Greentech
HyPrSpace 21 Red River West, Bpifrance, Expansion, Naco Autres
NextProtein 18 Swen Capital (Blue Ocean), British International Investment, Mirova (Sustainable Ocean Fund), Raise Impact Foodtech
Sunday 18 DST Global Partners Fintech
Infinite Orbits 16 Matterwaves, Wind, Newfund Capital, EIC, IRDI Capital Investissement, Space Founders France Autres
Ncodin 14,8 MIG Capital, Maverick Silicon, PhotonVentures, Verve Ventures, Elaia Partners, Earlybird, Ovni Capital, Better Angle Autres
CWS 12 Supernova Invest, Bpifrance Investissement Biotech / Greentech
Hummink 11,2  Bpifrance, Cap Horn, KBC Focus Fund Autres
Fairmat 10 Infinity Recycling Biotech / Greentech
Tsuga 9,3 General Catalyst, Singular, Business Angels Cloud
Maat Pharma 9,1 Biocodex, Bpifrance PSIM, Invus Public Entities, Primary Bird Medtech
Filiz 6 Hexa e-RH
Leanspace 5 Isai Cap Venture II, Qwaltec, 42Cap, Karista Autres
Rift 4,6 AlleyCorp, OVNI Capital Autres
Alkion Bioinnovations 4,4 Go Capital, Critical Path Ventures Biotech / Greentech
AI-Stroke 3,5 Newfund, Business angels Medtech
Freeda 3,4 Frst, Brick & Mortar Ventures, Business Angels Proptech
MuchBetter AI 3 Educapital, Astorya.vc, Antler, Business angels Intelligence artificielle
LaFraise 2,4 20VC, Seedcamp, Kima Ventures, Business Angels Medtech
Arkeon Energy 2,3 Keenest, Acorus Energie
Sim&Cure 2,3 Sofilaro, Business angels, Tudigo Energie
Revolt.eco 2,2 Revent, Business Angels Biotech / Greentech
Owlo 2 Daphni, Cercle de Chiron, Hervé Arditty, Thibault Courthéoux, Alain Decombe Medtech
K-Words 1,6 Daphni, Neo Founders, Kima Ventures, ~20 business angels Adtech / Martech / Publishers
Komia 1,2 Business angels Autres
Elefantia 1,1 OneRagTime, Business angels Intelligence artificielle
AberActives 1 Finistère Angels, Armor Angels, Business angels Biotech / Greentech
Kelkun 0,871 Business Angels Proptech
Hoora 0,7 Kima Ventures, Mathias Salanon, Nicolas Steegmann, Jean-Guillaume Kleis, Arthur Kannas, Guillaume Doki-Thonon, Maxime Doki-Thonon, three influencers Autres
Mariloo 0,5 Finorpa, Finovam Autres

Enfin, la biotech/greentech a été le secteur le plus actif de novembre avec 6 levées de fonds au compteur.