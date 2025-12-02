Les start-up françaises ont levé 351 millions d'euros en novembre
Un total atteint en 34 opérations. Les mobilités, la biotech/greentech et l'intelligence artificielle sont les secteurs les plus prolifiques.
Pour l'avant dernier mois de l'année, les start-up françaises ont levé 351 millions d'euros. Un montant plutôt moyen, mais dans la lignée des précédents mois. Au total, 34 tours de table ont été recensés en novembre 2025.
Côté secteur, les mobilités arrivent en tête avec pourtant une seule levée de fonds observée, celle réalisée par Upway, vendeur de vélos électriques reconditionnés qui a rassemblé 55 millions d'euros. La biotech/greentech (52,6 millions d'euros ; 6 opérations) et l'intelligence artificielle (30,8 millions d'euros ; 3 opérations) complètent le podium. Derrière, la fintech et la foodtech ont toutes les deux levé 18 millions d'euros.
|Secteur
|Montant levé (en millions d'euros)
|Part du montant global (en %)
|Nombre d'opérations
|Mobilités
|55
|15,66%
|1
|Biotech / Greentech
|52,6
|14,98%
|6
|Intelligence artificielle
|30,8
|8,77%
|3
|Fintech
|18
|5,13%
|1
|Foodtech
|18
|5,13%
|1
|Medtech
|17
|4,84%
|4
|Cloud
|9,3
|2,65%
|1
|e-RH
|6
|1,71%
|1
|Energie
|4,6
|1,31%
|2
|Proptech
|4,271
|1,22%
|2
|Adtech / Martech / Publishers
|1,6
|0,46%
|1
|Autres
|134
|38,16%
|11
|Total général
|351,171
|100,00%
|34
En novembre, aucun méga tour n'a eu lieu. Upway a signé le plus gros tour de table du mois (55 millions d'euros). A noter que dans le top 10 des levées de fonds, on retrouve 3 start-up du new space : U-Space (24 millions d'euros), HyPrSpace (21 millions d'euros) et Infinite Orbits (16 millions d'euros).
|Entreprise
|Montant
|Investisseurs
|Secteur
|Upway
|55
|A.P. Moller Holding, Galvanize, Ora Global, Sequoia Capital, Exor Ventures, Transition, Origins, Korelya Capital
|Mobilités
|Zadient Technologies
|35
|Crédit Mutuel, EIC Fund, Blue Wonder Ventures, MIG Capital, Salvia, Vestel Ventures
|Autres
|Beside
|26,7
|EQT Ventures, Index Ventures, Stewart Butterfield, NextView Ventures, ISAI, Volo Ventures, Factorial Capital, Business angels
|Intelligence artificielle
|U-Space
|24
|Blast Club, Definvest, Expansion, Karot Capital, ARIS, Primo Space, Audacia, Vertech Finance
|Autres
|Afyren
|23
|Kemin Industries, Bpifrance
|Biotech / Greentech
|HyPrSpace
|21
|Red River West, Bpifrance, Expansion, Naco
|Autres
|NextProtein
|18
|Swen Capital (Blue Ocean), British International Investment, Mirova (Sustainable Ocean Fund), Raise Impact
|Foodtech
|Sunday
|18
|DST Global Partners
|Fintech
|Infinite Orbits
|16
|Matterwaves, Wind, Newfund Capital, EIC, IRDI Capital Investissement, Space Founders France
|Autres
|Ncodin
|14,8
|MIG Capital, Maverick Silicon, PhotonVentures, Verve Ventures, Elaia Partners, Earlybird, Ovni Capital, Better Angle
|Autres
|CWS
|12
|Supernova Invest, Bpifrance Investissement
|Biotech / Greentech
|Hummink
|11,2
|Bpifrance, Cap Horn, KBC Focus Fund
|Autres
|Fairmat
|10
|Infinity Recycling
|Biotech / Greentech
|Tsuga
|9,3
|General Catalyst, Singular, Business Angels
|Cloud
|Maat Pharma
|9,1
|Biocodex, Bpifrance PSIM, Invus Public Entities, Primary Bird
|Medtech
|Filiz
|6
|Hexa
|e-RH
|Leanspace
|5
|Isai Cap Venture II, Qwaltec, 42Cap, Karista
|Autres
|Rift
|4,6
|AlleyCorp, OVNI Capital
|Autres
|Alkion Bioinnovations
|4,4
|Go Capital, Critical Path Ventures
|Biotech / Greentech
|AI-Stroke
|3,5
|Newfund, Business angels
|Medtech
|Freeda
|3,4
|Frst, Brick & Mortar Ventures, Business Angels
|Proptech
|MuchBetter AI
|3
|Educapital, Astorya.vc, Antler, Business angels
|Intelligence artificielle
|LaFraise
|2,4
|20VC, Seedcamp, Kima Ventures, Business Angels
|Medtech
|Arkeon Energy
|2,3
|Keenest, Acorus
|Energie
|Sim&Cure
|2,3
|Sofilaro, Business angels, Tudigo
|Energie
|Revolt.eco
|2,2
|Revent, Business Angels
|Biotech / Greentech
|Owlo
|2
|Daphni, Cercle de Chiron, Hervé Arditty, Thibault Courthéoux, Alain Decombe
|Medtech
|K-Words
|1,6
|Daphni, Neo Founders, Kima Ventures, ~20 business angels
|Adtech / Martech / Publishers
|Komia
|1,2
|Business angels
|Autres
|Elefantia
|1,1
|OneRagTime, Business angels
|Intelligence artificielle
|AberActives
|1
|Finistère Angels, Armor Angels, Business angels
|Biotech / Greentech
|Kelkun
|0,871
|Business Angels
|Proptech
|Hoora
|0,7
|Kima Ventures, Mathias Salanon, Nicolas Steegmann, Jean-Guillaume Kleis, Arthur Kannas, Guillaume Doki-Thonon, Maxime Doki-Thonon, three influencers
|Autres
|Mariloo
|0,5
|Finorpa, Finovam
|Autres
Enfin, la biotech/greentech a été le secteur le plus actif de novembre avec 6 levées de fonds au compteur.